1984 Mustang - Wiring issues - Any suggestions would be appreciated

I have a very original 1984 Mustang 5.0 that has several issues:1. Dash lights don't work2. Temp gauge and Amp gauge don't register3. Windshield Wipers don't work (they do work if they are jumpered).When I look under the dash, I see several connectors that are not attached (see pictures below). The question marks on the connectors were already there. I also see what I think is some wiring that has been added.The prior owner added air conditioning and I have to wonder if the wiring issues are the result of the air conditioning being added. The air conditioning was added to look like factory air. Incidentally, the air does not blow cold.Any thoughts or suggestions would be most appreciated. Or am I dealing with a hornet's next that has no easy solution. Or does the car need to be completely re-wired?