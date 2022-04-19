1984 Mustang - Wiring issues - Any suggestions would be appreciated

M

mercury-man

Member
Mar 17, 2022
4
3
13
86
Texas
I have a very original 1984 Mustang 5.0 that has several issues:
1. Dash lights don't work
2. Temp gauge and Amp gauge don't register
3. Windshield Wipers don't work (they do work if they are jumpered).

When I look under the dash, I see several connectors that are not attached (see pictures below). The question marks on the connectors were already there. I also see what I think is some wiring that has been added.

The prior owner added air conditioning and I have to wonder if the wiring issues are the result of the air conditioning being added. The air conditioning was added to look like factory air. Incidentally, the air does not blow cold.

Any thoughts or suggestions would be most appreciated. Or am I dealing with a hornet's next that has no easy solution. Or does the car need to be completely re-wired?
IMG_7199.JPG
IMG_7379.JPG
IMG_7380.JPG
IMG_7381.JPG
IMG_7382.JPG
IMG_7383.JPG
IMG_7384.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
1984 Mustang 351w EFI swap
Replies
5
Views
261
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bthurbs
B
B
Low air flow from vent registers
Replies
7
Views
548
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bad_decision
B
D
Electrical Please Help! Daily Driver P1233
Replies
4
Views
154
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
PickupMan
PickupMan
Mustang5L5
Electrical Foxbody Mustang: Adding functional Check engine light to 86-88 cars
Replies
7
Views
529
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FoxChasis
F
J
Have an 87' Fox Mustang 302 High Output needing restoration, overall good condition.
Replies
13
Views
580
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
Top Bottom