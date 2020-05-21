1985 5.0 Removing some emissions lines

Shelby69500
- May 11, 2020
2
0
1
36
So on my 85 5.0 I want to eliminate the smog pump.
First I want to do this for cleaning it up, not HP
I also want to keep my filter for the fuel vapors.
What lines can I remove that will clean it up and also what lines to I have to be careful with that will affect the carb vacuum?
If I do remove the charcoal can I just get a Vapor gas cap?
