1985 dashpot and kicker questions

Shelby69500
New Member
- May 11, 2020
-
-
-
-
I currently have a stock 5.0 and carb in my 85 GT.
I need a new dashpot/kicker. There are three wires. Two go to the switch and one to the other.
Can I eliminate any of this on my carb?
Can I go to any mechanical without any issues on my computer?
I’m having to rebuild a junk harness in that area so I’m eliminating some wires if I can.
I have eliminated my AC.
