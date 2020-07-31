1985 fuel pump issue? sounds strange

HI, i just bought an 85 gt, it had no spark when I bought it so I replaced the coil and the ignition control module and now it starts. however it keeps cutting out and stalling when i test drive it. sometimes it will start back up sometimes it wont for a while. I have never had a carbureted mustang only efi. i'm familiar with the high pitch wine of the fuel pump but this one does not do that its kind of a quite "blub blub".if you leave the ignition on eventually it stops making noise completely, and the inline filter under the hood is never quite full. what is this fuel pump supposed to sound like? is this a high pressure pump like efi? or different? what is normal for an 85 pump?