Fox 1985 Gt EFI/Turbo Help

Maniac3

Jan 24, 2020
North Carolina
Hello everyone, i'm new to this site so I may be posting in the wrong place or there may already be answers on here that I haven't found so sorry. Anyway I have a 1985 Gt, and I was looking into Turbo's and obviously this would be much easier with EFI. So i'm looking for help from anyone that has done an EFI conversion or an engine swap from a newer model. To figure out how difficult either of these options will be... Any help or insight would be greatly appreciated.
 

