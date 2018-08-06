Fox 1985 GT Hatchback with AOD/CFI Build

Aug 6, 2018
Wisconsin
Hello all, and thank you. I am new to this forum, but I am a member of several others (namely CruzeTalk and I think another forum or two). I have searched for other CFI builds, but came up dry, so I started this one. As the title suggests, I have an 85 CFI engine in my Mustang. I purchased this Mustang in September of 2014. Before anyone says anything, I already know everyone and their mother would either swap the engine for an 87 or newer, or convert to carb and roller cam like it should have been to begin with. However, I envision something a little more unique that I think not many people have done. Let's keep it CFI, but still make close to 400 horses. The catch is I don't want to modify the bottom end, including the pistons. I am undecided if I want to convert my camshaft to roller lifters, or keep the flat tappet design.
 
Aug 6, 2018
Wisconsin
My current modifications are as follows.

1989 GT OEM exhaust manifold
Pypes X-pipe
Flowmaster mufflers
1987 GT 8.8 diff (I don't know the gears. Speedo is about 11 mi/hr too fast at 65 mph)

Here's what I'm thinking to buy, and I'd like opinions on all of these parts as well as whether to keep the camshaft stock.

Holley Sniper EFI https://www.holley.com/products/fue...i_master_kits_with_fuel_system/parts/550-510K
Edelbrock Performer RPM Air-Gap Intake Manifold https://www.summitracing.com/parts/edl-7521
Air Flow Research 165cc SBF Street Cylinder Heads https://lmr.com/item/AFR-1472/mustang-afr-cylinder-heads-165cc-pedestal-1472
Proform 1.7 Ratio Pedestal Mount Roller Rocker Arms https://lmr.com/item/PFM-66878/1-7-Ratio-Pedestal-Mount-Roller-Rocker-Arms-For-Small-Block-Ford
Flex-a-lite Black Magic Mustang Electric Fan Kit https://lmr.com/item/FLX-185/79-93-Ford-Mustang-50L-Flex-a-Lite-Electric-Fan-Kit
 
Aug 6, 2018
Wisconsin
I want to hear opinions and stories if you have them. What kind of torque and horsepower figures might be estimated from this combination? Does anyone have experience upgrading the CFI 302? Is it worth upgrading, or better to swap it out? Am I foolish for wanting to keep my pistons stock? Does anyone have experience upgrading the rocker arm ratio and cylinder head on an 85 CFI engine? What kind of piston to valve clearance can I expect? Ideally I would do all of my performance upgrades without removing the engine as I have neither the time, space, or budget to do so.
 
Sep 29, 2020
Vancouver Canada
I want to hear opinions and stories if you have them. What kind of torque and horsepower figures might be estimated from this combination? Does anyone have experience upgrading the CFI 302? Is it worth upgrading, or better to swap it out? Am I foolish for wanting to keep my pistons stock? Does anyone have experience upgrading the rocker arm ratio and cylinder head on an 85 CFI engine? What kind of piston to valve clearance can I expect? Ideally I would do all of my performance upgrades without removing the engine as I have neither the time, space, or budget to do so.
How is it going??
 
Sep 29, 2020
Vancouver Canada
I want to hear opinions and stories if you have them. What kind of torque and horsepower figures might be estimated from this combination? Does anyone have experience upgrading the CFI 302? Is it worth upgrading, or better to swap it out? Am I foolish for wanting to keep my pistons stock? Does anyone have experience upgrading the rocker arm ratio and cylinder head on an 85 CFI engine? What kind of piston to valve clearance can I expect? Ideally I would do all of my performance upgrades without removing the engine as I have neither the time, space, or budget to do so.
I'll try to help with the limited knowledge I have, it ain't much but I hope some of it helps. Your 85 block should actually support a roller cam. Ford does sell a conversion kit. That would be the first thing I'd do get reliable horsepower throughout the rpm range. If the stamped number on the block starts with e5ae you have a roller block.
 
