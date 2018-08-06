Hello all, and thank you. I am new to this forum, but I am a member of several others (namely CruzeTalk and I think another forum or two). I have searched for other CFI builds, but came up dry, so I started this one. As the title suggests, I have an 85 CFI engine in my Mustang. I purchased this Mustang in September of 2014. Before anyone says anything, I already know everyone and their mother would either swap the engine for an 87 or newer, or convert to carb and roller cam like it should have been to begin with. However, I envision something a little more unique that I think not many people have done. Let's keep it CFI, but still make close to 400 horses. The catch is I don't want to modify the bottom end, including the pistons. I am undecided if I want to convert my camshaft to roller lifters, or keep the flat tappet design.