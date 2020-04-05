1985 Mercury Capri 302 5.0L cranks but wont start

Long story short the car sat from 2005-Now in 2020. i got it to start but it would not idle so i took apart the carb and put new floats in. when i put the carb back in the car did not have spark.

Here is a list of all the parts ive replaced.

Spark plugs

Coil

Ignition module

Ignition Switch

Distributor Ignition pickup

There is power going to the coil but nothing coming out.

Any help would be great thanks

Mike.