Hey everyone. I have a 1985 notchback. Previous owner swapped brakes from a 1992 5.0 onto this and now I’m doing a 5 lug cobra conversion. I’ve done the fronts and then had to take the car to a shop for some work. By the time I get it back I don’t think I’ll have enough time to do the rears before an HPDE event I want to go to. I have the 93 booster and master cylinder kit from lmr. My booster is bad so I was going to go ahead and swap it. Can I convert to the cobra parts and then just not gut/plug the proportion block since I’ll still have the drum rear brakes? If not what would I need to do? Just replace stock booster for now?