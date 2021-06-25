So, I have been tinkering with my '85 TBird that I picked up about 3 months ago. A little back story, it was an original 5.0L Automatic (AOD) car with a 7.5" rear axle with rear drum brakes, tiny front disc brakes, 54,000 miles and never wrecked, other than a few small door dings it's pretty damn straight and the interior is 98% and all original. I purchased it from a guy that had installed a 351W stroked to 410ci with SCAT forged bottom end, all ARP bolts holding it together and FloTek 180cc aluminum heads along with a small roller retro cam and Edelbrock Performer intake that was killing the power. He had also installed a FiTech fuel injection system on it and after a couple of years messing with it he never got it to run as good as he thought it should. I found several things half-assed and cheaply done prior to my tear down. So I put it up on my lift and grabbed some tools. Out came the motor, transmission, rear end, K-Member and all suspension. I had previously purchased an 8.8" 3.73 geared rear axle assembly with rear disc brakes, UPR adjustable upper and lower trailing arms for a Fox Mustang that I planned to build. After cleaning things up a bit and a little touch up paint, I installed those items this past weekend. Today I removed the steering column pedal assembly and brake booster, I reinstalled the extra Brake/Clutch pedal assembly for the manual transmission going back into the car. I have ordered up and still waiting delivery on a QA1 K-Member, lower adjustable A-Arms Koni Adjustable struts, Brembo ATS front calipers, Taurus 43mm rear Calipers and new rotors for all four corners. Here is a few photos of how things are coming along.