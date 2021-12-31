Looking for an 85' V8 / 5 Speed Hardtop car. She doesn't need to be a beauty queen or low mile by any stretch of the imagination but I don't want a total basket case of a car either (you all know what I'm talking about). A clean body is a must but I could care less about the condition of the paint. Mechanical issues are ok as well. My budget is 10K, and for 10k I would like to be able to drive the car.



I am looking for a car I am not going to feel guilty modifying, also did the 4 cylinder swap headache before. While it was fun and I learned a lot, NEVER AGAIN.



V/R Mike