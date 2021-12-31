WTB/Trade 1985 / V8 / 5SPD / Hardtop (Hatch / Coupe / T- Top)

MTV593

MTV593

Active Member
May 2, 2018
57
34
28
28
South Carolina
Looking for an 85' V8 / 5 Speed Hardtop car. She doesn't need to be a beauty queen or low mile by any stretch of the imagination but I don't want a total basket case of a car either (you all know what I'm talking about). A clean body is a must but I could care less about the condition of the paint. Mechanical issues are ok as well. My budget is 10K, and for 10k I would like to be able to drive the car.

I am looking for a car I am not going to feel guilty modifying, also did the 4 cylinder swap headache before. While it was fun and I learned a lot, NEVER AGAIN.

V/R Mike
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cammer429
Swap or Build?
Replies
5
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
I
Exorcising a '78 Mach I {Formally Warning to reinforce your chassis }
Replies
39
Views
4K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
LiquidStangs
Progress Thread Black Beauty: '85 GT T-Top: Winter Is Coming
Replies
41
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LiquidStangs
LiquidStangs
M
Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread- One step up TWO steps back
Replies
202
Views
23K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
C
66 Suspension and Steering Rebuild
Replies
7
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
cturboaddict
C
Top Bottom