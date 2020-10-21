1986 3.8L alternator upgrade

Hello all,



I've got a 1986 3.8L Convertible Mustang LX that I'm looking to upgrade the alternator on. I'm not looking to do a 5.0 swap on it, but want to update the alternator with a 3G one. I've found a couple of different ones online but I'm having trouble understanding the wiring. I'm not sure if my wiring is weird or what but it doesn't seem to match what I've been normally finding. I'll humbly admit I'm new to this and any advice or help with how to go about updating the wiring for a 3G one please let me know