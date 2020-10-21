1986 3.8L alternator upgrade

B

BrobaFett86

New Member
Oct 21, 2020
1
0
0
23
Florida
Hello all,

I've got a 1986 3.8L Convertible Mustang LX that I'm looking to upgrade the alternator on. I'm not looking to do a 5.0 swap on it, but want to update the alternator with a 3G one. I've found a couple of different ones online but I'm having trouble understanding the wiring. I'm not sure if my wiring is weird or what but it doesn't seem to match what I've been normally finding. I'll humbly admit I'm new to this and any advice or help with how to go about updating the wiring for a 3G one please let me know
 

Attachments

  • 20200919_082539.jpg
    20200919_082539.jpg
    499.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20200919_082547.jpg
    20200919_082547.jpg
    382.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20200919_082613.jpg
    20200919_082613.jpg
    405.4 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
[Project Car] 1986 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang Starting Issue
Replies
8
Views
576
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
Drivetrain Pushrod not losing play (3.8 V6)
Replies
0
Views
87
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
alayala
A
S
1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help!
Replies
8
Views
698
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
skimbap
S
HeatShield
Engine 347 Supercharge Planning
Replies
0
Views
96
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HeatShield
HeatShield
R
2004 Ford Mustang V6 3.9L OBD2 Codes P1000 and P0455 (x2)
Replies
1
Views
145
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
Top Bottom