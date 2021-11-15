1986-95 MUSTANG V8 REAR UPPER BRAKE HOSE BRACKET

Thank you all for helping me on my build!

Sadly today when I was installing the REAR UPPER BRAKE HOSE BRACKET I stripped it. I was following LMR’s instructions to tight the screw to 35lbs n that was too much. So now have to replace thee bracket n flare the brake line

Any recommendations on how to do this?
What is the real torque on this?
 

