1986-95 MUSTANG V8 REAR UPPER BRAKE HOSE BRACKET

Thank you all for helping me on my build!



Sadly today when I was installing the REAR UPPER BRAKE HOSE BRACKET I stripped it. I was following LMR’s instructions to tight the screw to 35lbs n that was too much. So now have to replace thee bracket n flare the brake line



Any recommendations on how to do this?

What is the real torque on this?



Also, what’s the name of a rubber mount that is right above the rear gearsshaft