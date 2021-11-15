1986-95 MUSTANG V8 REAR UPPER BRAKE HOSE BRACKET

B

Blueinfan

Active Member
Mar 18, 2021
106
10
28
20
Temecula
Thank you all for helping me on my build!

Sadly today when I was installing the REAR UPPER BRAKE HOSE BRACKET I stripped it. I was following LMR’s instructions to tight the screw to 35lbs n that was too much. So now have to replace thee bracket n flare the brake line

Any recommendations on how to do this?
What is the real torque on this?

Also, what’s the name of a rubber mount that is right above the rear gearsshaft
 

