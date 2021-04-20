1986 convert rack and pinion replacement

Bringing this laid up 86 back to life and finding ALL the things that need work. Went in to the shop for a "vacuum modulator" and during the swap out, "Dwayne" (not the guy who's working on the car) comes around and, while the car is up on the rack, takes the front wheels and moves them back and forth showing a great deal of 'play", one, maybe 2 inches or so. Dwayne says "gonna need a rack and pinion!" (he seemed much too happy in his announcement!) Turns out one boot looks like it leaking. In any case, I started the search. typical guys I order from want too much. this car has the original engine, trans, etc. don't want to sink too much in this weekender. $400 is too much.



Okay, here are my questions, 1 piece or 2 piece? Are they talking about bushings? what type should I get?

Performance or w/o performance suspension? this is an LX, but will performance suspension ones work?

And, finally: Ford or TRW? (can't seem to find label or stamp on current one.



Before I pull the trigger, any recommendations greatly appreciated.

Thanks!

Myykk