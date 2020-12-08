Engine 1986 GT running pig rich and intermittent low rpm misfire?

Well winters hear and I’m trying to knock some issues of the to do list on my 1986 GT. It’s the original bottom end with twisted wedge heads and a 93 cobra intake stock ho cam. I have damn near replaced every sensor, vacuum line, full valve grind gasket set with less than 1000 miles sense head swap. Now to preface, this car has had this misfire for years. Earlier this year i found my a9l ecu burned out causing a nasty rough running condition and lean conditions. I replaced it with ms3 gold box and tuned it pretty well via speed density for street use and it started to idle properly for once other than these little pops that seem to be getting worse. intermittently mainly at idle and they happen very little through like 1500 rpms. It pulls great under wot and feels great under load cruising no misses. All new wires plugs and cap and rotor. Coil is still original I tested the spark with a spark spark plug opened the gap way up and spark seemed ok. Not crazy intense like an msd coil but seems ok. Or the old 19lb injectors not doing to well? Vacuum tests great all the vacuum lines are brand new no leaks anywhere. Fuel pressure is good. It also runs very rich. Afr 12 to 12.8 at idle. I tried to lean it out in fuel tables and the pops got significantly worse and throttle response was awful in lower rpms? Like leaning it out made the misfire worse or more noticeable. So I left it rich and seems to run well aside from carbon in everything building up. Compression is around 165 to 170psi all around although it has been burning some oil little blue smoke here or there. I’m stumped. it’s not like it’s stalling or undrivable at all just want it to idle smoothly for once and
figure this Out. I’m thinking Got to be weak spark or failing injectors? Any ideas on something I missed or looking over?
 

Had an 87 lx years back,had a funny idle issue I could not get rid of. Bit the bullet and ordered new injectors. BAM, problem fixed. However,you say you replaced sensors. Did you test them before install? I put a new ect sensor in my car,and it ran rich and reeked of gasoline at idle. I tested it and it was dead,new piece of :poo: right out the box. Ordered another,tested it and it was good to go,problem solved.
 
Monkeybutt2000 said:
Had an 87 lx years back,had a funny idle issue I could not get rid of. Bit the bullet and ordered new injectors. BAM, problem fixed. However,you say you replaced sensors. Did you test them before install? I put a new ect sensor in my car,and it ran rich and reeked of gasoline at idle. I tested it and it was dead,new piece of :poo: right out the box. Ordered another,tested it and it was good to go,problem solved.
Yeah chasing misfires can be a nightmare im learning. But yeah all my sensors checked out ok tested with dmm and there values in tunerstudio look good too. Im really starting to think injectors too being i never replaced or had them tested now,that i think back. Plus they are from a 1989 lx 5.0 lol. Good to hear injectors fixed your problem though because I'm,really thinking of getting some new 36lb injectors for full hci combo.
 
