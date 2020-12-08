Well winters hear and I’m trying to knock some issues of the to do list on my 1986 GT. It’s the original bottom end with twisted wedge heads and a 93 cobra intake stock ho cam. I have damn near replaced every sensor, vacuum line, full valve grind gasket set with less than 1000 miles sense head swap. Now to preface, this car has had this misfire for years. Earlier this year i found my a9l ecu burned out causing a nasty rough running condition and lean conditions. I replaced it with ms3 gold box and tuned it pretty well via speed density for street use and it started to idle properly for once other than these little pops that seem to be getting worse. intermittently mainly at idle and they happen very little through like 1500 rpms. It pulls great under wot and feels great under load cruising no misses. All new wires plugs and cap and rotor. Coil is still original I tested the spark with a spark spark plug opened the gap way up and spark seemed ok. Not crazy intense like an msd coil but seems ok. Or the old 19lb injectors not doing to well? Vacuum tests great all the vacuum lines are brand new no leaks anywhere. Fuel pressure is good. It also runs very rich. Afr 12 to 12.8 at idle. I tried to lean it out in fuel tables and the pops got significantly worse and throttle response was awful in lower rpms? Like leaning it out made the misfire worse or more noticeable. So I left it rich and seems to run well aside from carbon in everything building up. Compression is around 165 to 170psi all around although it has been burning some oil little blue smoke here or there. I’m stumped. it’s not like it’s stalling or undrivable at all just want it to idle smoothly for once and

figure this Out. I’m thinking Got to be weak spark or failing injectors? Any ideas on something I missed or looking over?