1986 mustang lx 5.0 swap won’t stArt

Hi guys new guy here! Going to try to give as much information I can about my issues. Anything information or guidance would be awesome! I have a 1986 lx (2.3 non turbo) mustang that has a 5.0 302 carbed swapped into it. When I got the car it needed rewired. Long story short I got a American auto wire 15 Curcit kit from CJ pony. I got my ignition wiring ran and I tried to start my car. It will roll over but will not fire. I am trying to use the stock Ford ignition switch, as I don’t want to use the supply gm switch that came with the wiring kit. So I wired the stock ignition up using pins #3 clutch safety switch( just ran a straight wire to starting solenoid. #4 for ignition and #8 supply 12v to ignition. I will add a picture to show better example of what I did. The pins I’m using will be circled green. For the ignition I connected to the small red wire on my msd 6al box. I checked voltage on #4 I have +12v when in run but when I go to start I lose the 12v. I’m not sure if this is the reason, I would assume I need to have that 12v signal. But I’m not sure how to go about this. If anyone can point me in the right direction that would be awesome! Ohh the car did start and run using the old harness ( it was all chopped up that’s why I’m rewiring)