1986 starter issue

S

scottwise

New Member
Feb 12, 2020
1
0
1
50
Maryland
Hello I have a 86 gt manual Trans I put a mini starter from aftermarket and a ford tech said to loop the wire on the solenoid.i did that and when I start the car the starter will stay engaged 2-3 seconds.do I need to do something to stop the issue as I have seen other sights say move starter wire to the opposite side on relay on fender
 

  • Sponsors(?)


74stang2togo

74stang2togo

NERD!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
6,674
2,535
224
There are two possible ways to wire it and have it work correctly.

This is one:

This is the other (ignore the word GM, you also won't need to run a wire from "I" to your coil):

File:Ford sol on gm strtr blue.jpg

www.crankshaftcoalition.com www.crankshaftcoalition.com

I've wired several vehicles the second way, including my current Mustang II and my old Chevy pickup. Either is completely fine, the first way uses the existing relay on the fender as a trigger device for the solenoid on the starter, while maintaining a direct battery connection to both the relay and the starter. The second way uses the fender-mounted solenoid as originally intended, without a direct connection between the battery and starter, with both the battery and solenoid trigger terminals being energized at the same time by the relay. I prefer the second way because it makes the starter more resistant to a no-start condition when heat soaked from header/exhaust heat.
 
  • Useful
Reactions: General karthief
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,813
4,673
193
polk county florida
I have the newer style starter too, mine has the 'jumper' at the starter and it will run on for a second after start up, you need to run a wire from the solenoid to the starter to fix it. Lose the jumper.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
kjohnson1 For Sale 1979 - 1986 Center Console Interior Exterior Parts 0
S Engine Can I switch to an early model steel geared, non-retard cam drive on my carburated 1986 ,5.0 HO engine? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Rdub6 Electrical 1986 - Starter with inconsistent engagement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
NIKwoaC Electrical 1986 GT- mystery wire near starter relay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
N 1986 Mustang Gt Not Cranking Over Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Similar threads
For Sale 1979 - 1986 Center Console
Engine Can I switch to an early model steel geared, non-retard cam drive on my carburated 1986 ,5.0 HO engine?
Electrical 1986 - Starter with inconsistent engagement
Electrical 1986 GT- mystery wire near starter relay
1986 Mustang Gt Not Cranking Over
Top Bottom