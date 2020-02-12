1986 starter issue

There are two possible ways to wire it and have it work correctly.This is one:This is the other (ignore the word GM, you also won't need to run a wire from "I" to your coil):I've wired several vehicles the second way, including my current Mustang II and my old Chevy pickup. Either is completely fine, the first way uses the existing relay on the fender as a trigger device for the solenoid on the starter, while maintaining a direct battery connection to both the relay and the starter. The second way uses the fender-mounted solenoid as originally intended, without a direct connection between the battery and starter, with both the battery and solenoid trigger terminals being energized at the same time by the relay. I prefer the second way because it makes the starter more resistant to a no-start condition when heat soaked from header/exhaust heat.