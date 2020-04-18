1986 SVO rear break problems

Feb 16, 2020
Ohio
I have a 1990 saleen but they upgraded from a 4 lug to a 5 lug for the year. I am told its the same as a 1986 SVO. I replaced the rear discs and pads now I have two problems.
1 The pads are rubbing on the rotor with no pressure on the brake peddle. I can hardly turn the wheel by hand when jacked up and you can hear is rubbing and visually confimed looking at the rotor wear. I have on driven 3 miles if that, since replacing them. This should be easy - Help
2 now my e-brake will not stop to car from rolling on a slight hill. I am thinking perhaps I need to bleed the brake - to turn the caliper cylinder in it was easier to do it with the bleed valve open. Again any help would be great.
 

