For Sale 1987-1993 Ford Mustang Coupe Sedan Notchback Opal Grey Cloth Rear Seats

Color: Opal Grey. Removed from a 1993 model year. Same seats used in the 1993 Cobra R.
Packaged and ready for shipping. Box is oversized, therefore in the interest of most economical shipping option, the seats will be shipped via Greyhound shipping to your nearest Greyhound location. $300 + shipping.

location: Murphy, TX 75094
 

