1987 5.0 engine only run with starter engaged

A

[email protected]

New Member
Feb 18, 2021
1
0
1
49
Ct
I have 87 5.0 engine .The engine will only run when the starter is engaged once I turn the ignition switch back to run the engine stops. I have checked the starter relay seem to be gd, clutch safety switches/ neutral gd. I do not think its the ignition switch because it starts the car. When the car is running I have pulled off the red wire on the starter relay which kills the starter but also kills the engine. seem to be some electrical problem looking for some ideas if anyone has had this issue.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
8,913
4,626
224
Been there, done that. In my case it was the ignition switch. Your mileage may vary.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Engine Starter will not disengage/stop
Replies
6
Views
573
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
C
Electrical issues
Replies
6
Views
271
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
4
Rewired and now no starter
Replies
4
Views
268
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
472viper
4
S
Pls help!!! My 93 foxbody lx 2.3 won’t start
Replies
3
Views
148
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
General karthief
General karthief
T
Help- Starting issue 1990 LX 5.0
Replies
3
Views
211
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom