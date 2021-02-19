1987 5.0 engine only run with starter engaged

I have 87 5.0 engine .The engine will only run when the starter is engaged once I turn the ignition switch back to run the engine stops. I have checked the starter relay seem to be gd, clutch safety switches/ neutral gd. I do not think its the ignition switch because it starts the car. When the car is running I have pulled off the red wire on the starter relay which kills the starter but also kills the engine. seem to be some electrical problem looking for some ideas if anyone has had this issue.