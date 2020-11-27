I've recently picked up my 7 mustang but my first fox a 1987 5.0. The car seems to be getting warm about 230-260. It has a new water pump. New thermostat and the fan clutch looks new as well and it has resistance when I turn it. All fluids are checking out. Is there something I might be missing before I replace the radiator? It doesn't look to be in terrible shape but it is 196k miles on it so it might just be time. Thanks in advance for any help!