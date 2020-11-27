Engine 1987 5.0 overheating at both idle and driving

D

Dylan87haych

New Member
Nov 26, 2020
1
0
1
22
Missouri
I've recently picked up my 7 mustang but my first fox a 1987 5.0. The car seems to be getting warm about 230-260. It has a new water pump. New thermostat and the fan clutch looks new as well and it has resistance when I turn it. All fluids are checking out. Is there something I might be missing before I replace the radiator? It doesn't look to be in terrible shape but it is 196k miles on it so it might just be time. Thanks in advance for any help!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

admLSC7
Engine Cooling system Advice?
Replies
92
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
admLSC7
admLSC7
G
1998 3.8L V6 overheating at idle, gauge doesn’t go up.
Replies
3
Views
473
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
B
[Project Car] 1986 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang Starting Issue
Replies
8
Views
724
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
I
Progress Thread Exorcising a '76 Coupe
Replies
26
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
G
Engine 1986 5.0 over heating
Replies
16
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
Top Bottom