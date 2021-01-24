1987 foxbody rear upper control arm bushings

B

Barrettp87fox

New Member
Jan 23, 2021
1
0
0
18
Concord North Carolina
hey guys I have a question I just replaced the upper control arm bushing where they mount to the diff on my fox and noticed the bushing at the top of the control arm are also trash so can anyone tell me are those the same size bushings on both ends of the rear upper control arm? If so I know what bushings to order then but if there a different size or have a name could anyone tell me so I can get those replaced ASAP, thx in advance!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Rear control arms
Replies
25
Views
991
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
408stroker5.0
Suspension Front Control Arm Angle Help
Replies
2
Views
141
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
0
Clunk, Squeak, and Shake after New Rear End and Shocks
Replies
1
Views
169
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
7991LXnSHO
Fox Rear control arm reviews request
Replies
12
Views
833
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
Rdub6
Suspension Rear Upper Control Arm Question
Replies
7
Views
341
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rdub6
Rdub6
Top Bottom