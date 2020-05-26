1987 GT Convertible - Mystery plug

Hello Everyone!!



I'm new to this forum and excited to be here.





I have a mystery plug that I cant seem to locate in any schematics or diagrams.

This looks like a grey double wire connector (two black w/white wires) right at the ignition coil. Attaching a pic

I have no idea what this goes to. It does ground out if you connect an ohm meter to the plug and Neg battery cable.



Any thoughts?



Let me know if you have any questions, stay safe out there and thanks!