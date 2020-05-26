1987 GT Convertible - Mystery plug

May 26, 2020
Hello Everyone!!

I'm new to this forum and excited to be here.
Please allow me to first say a BIG THANK YOU to all the Health Care professionals, First Responders, Essential, Working at home Non-Essential, Warehouse, Moms and Dads workers out there! I hope you and everyone out there are doing well and staying safe?!?

I have a mystery plug that I cant seem to locate in any schematics or diagrams.
This looks like a grey double wire connector (two black w/white wires) right at the ignition coil. Attaching a pic
I have no idea what this goes to. It does ground out if you connect an ohm meter to the plug and Neg battery cable.

Any thoughts?

Let me know if you have any questions, stay safe out there and thanks!
 

That's one of the plugs for a diagnostic connector. There should be a bigger brown one somewhere in there too. Right? Its been a while since I had mine hooked up to a diagnostic reader.
 
