Hey Guys, good afternoon,When I removed the instrument cluster to replace the speedometer cable, the hazard switch connector on my 87 broke internally (despite my best effort to be careful.Now the wires won't stay in the plug and they fall out.I went ahead and ordered a replacement connector from LMR, but as some of the wires fell out, I'm not sure where they go now.I searched and found the following old threadIs the diagram in that thread applicable to my 87?I found other threads where folks used glue of various types to retain the wires, so I am considering some super glue to do this and then return the LMR connector. Or, I may just use it so I have a proper repair.If the diagram in the attached thread has the same wire color codes I should be good to go. If not, if anyone has one for an 87 GT, that would be much appreciatedThanks,Greg