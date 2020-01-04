Electrical 1987 GT Hazard switch connector

G

Gs87GT

Active Member
Sep 25, 2019
104
34
38
Penn's Woods
Hey Guys, good afternoon,

When I removed the instrument cluster to replace the speedometer cable, the hazard switch connector on my 87 broke internally (despite my best effort to be careful.

Now the wires won't stay in the plug and they fall out.

I went ahead and ordered a replacement connector from LMR, but as some of the wires fell out, I'm not sure where they go now.

I searched and found the following old thread

www.stangnet.com

Wiring diagram for hazard light switch?

Been wanting to get around to fixing the switch for my hazards for about a year, now. Last time I had my gauge cluster out, those stupid bass-ackwards clips holding the wiring plugs into the back of the switches for the headlights and such resulted in my accidentally pulling out a couple of...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

Is the diagram in that thread applicable to my 87?

I found other threads where folks used glue of various types to retain the wires, so I am considering some super glue to do this and then return the LMR connector. Or, I may just use it so I have a proper repair.

If the diagram in the attached thread has the same wire color codes I should be good to go. If not, if anyone has one for an 87 GT, that would be much appreciated

Thanks,
Greg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
1 Fuel Gas Tank Replacement Parts Checklist - Where to buy? - 1987 Notchback Preservation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
BugsOli Progress Thread 1987 GT Convertible / Nonameyet 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
F Is this normal temp for 1987 GT? see pic 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
TheoStang 1987 mustang The Welcome Wagon 0
1970machwon Engine Injector choice questions- 1987 fox 5.0 AOD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
Similar threads
Fuel Gas Tank Replacement Parts Checklist - Where to buy? - 1987 Notchback Preservation
Progress Thread 1987 GT Convertible / Nonameyet
Is this normal temp for 1987 GT? see pic
1987 mustang
Engine Injector choice questions- 1987 fox 5.0 AOD
Top Bottom