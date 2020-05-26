1987 GT - Mystery Plug

Hello Everyone,
Today is my first day with StangNet. Thank you for having me.
I have a bit of a mystery.. There is a grey connector, not connected to anything and I cant seem to figure out what it would go to..
White single connector with (2) blk/wht wires to it.. It's located right by the ignition coil.
I attached a pic.
Any ideas?
Let me know of any questions.
Thank you for all your time!
Today is my first day with StangNet. Thank you for having me.
I have a bit of a mystery.. There is a grey connector, not connected to anything and I cant seem to figure out what it would go to..
White single connector with (2) blk/wht wires to it.. It's located right by the ignition coil.
I attached a pic.
Any ideas?
Let me know of any questions.
Thank you for all your time!
Attachments
-
509.7 KB Views: 1