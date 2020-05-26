1987 GT - Mystery Plug

Hello Everyone,



Today is my first day with StangNet. Thank you for having me.



I have a bit of a mystery.. There is a grey connector, not connected to anything and I cant seem to figure out what it would go to..

White single connector with (2) blk/wht wires to it.. It's located right by the ignition coil.

I attached a pic.



Any ideas?



Let me know of any questions.



Thank you for all your time!