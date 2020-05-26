1987 GT - Mystery Plug

R

R82148V

New Member
May 26, 2020
Hello Everyone,

Today is my first day with StangNet. Thank you for having me.

I have a bit of a mystery.. There is a grey connector, not connected to anything and I cant seem to figure out what it would go to..
White single connector with (2) blk/wht wires to it.. It's located right by the ignition coil.
I attached a pic.

Any ideas?

Let me know of any questions.

Thank you for all your time!
 

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
Welcome aboard!

Tip 1: Meaningful thread titles! - Oh wait... You did pretty good there so nevermind tip 1.

Tip 2: Post the year! - Yes, most of us can figure out that it's a Fox but I'd have to do more looking to pin down beyond that. I'll bet you know what it is though :jester:

:SN:
 
