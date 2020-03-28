Electrical 1987 GT turn signal/hazard light problem

I have a 87 GT that has a really weird problem with the hazard and turn signal lights. I haven't been able to find any other instance of this happening on multiple forums I have searched.
This is what happens when I turn on each of the lights

Left turn signal- works
Right turn signal- brake lights, parking lights, right turn signal front and rear, license plate lights, and gauge cluster back lighting. (All of it flashes like a turn signal)
Hazard lights- Same as right turn signal but also the left turn signals front and rear flash as well.

Here is what I have replaced:
- Turn signal and hazard light flasher relays
- Turn signal stalk
- Hazard switch
- Headlight switch
- Wiring pigtails for hazard, headlight, and turn signal switches (original wires de-pinned and reconnected to new pigtails)
- All wires have been compared to wiring diagrams and I have made sure they are all in the right spots

Any advice on where to go from here would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
 

