Engine 1987 GT wont rev past 2000 rpm? Help?!

V

vBlox

New Member
Jul 26, 2022
1
0
1
21
Hayward
Okay so I bought this car a little over a week ago not running and the owner said it needed a new fuel pump. Bought a new fuel pump slapped it in and bam it fired right up, killed the engine went to check oil, coolant, etc and when i went to fire it back up crank but no start. I replaced the spark plugs, coil, distributor cap & rotor, tfi module, fuel pump relay, tried another known working distributor, starter solenoid, and the pcm relay. The pcm relay was corroded really badly and when i slapped the new one in it started up. Now the problem I’m having is the engine is idling at 1k and will not rev past 2000 no matter how slow or fast i press the gas pedal. Timing does not seem to be the issue as I’m at TDC on the compression stroke and retarding/ advancing the timing does not change how the car idles it still wont rev past 2000. I also tried to pull codes using an OBD1 Scanner and the wire jumper method neither worked. Any ideas? Will upload a video to youtube and post the link here in a bit.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Electrical 90-93 cluster in a 1987
Replies
1
Views
122
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
C
Engine Intermittent no start
Replies
6
Views
337
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
claypoolxx
C
Creomod
Starter having hard time to start causing my starter to stay on
Replies
30
Views
822
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
R
Electrical Hard to Start, Rough Idle, Won't Rev Up/Barely Any Power to Drive
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
V
1989 GT cranks but won't start
Replies
28
Views
667
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vince305
V
Top Bottom