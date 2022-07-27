Okay so I bought this car a little over a week ago not running and the owner said it needed a new fuel pump. Bought a new fuel pump slapped it in and bam it fired right up, killed the engine went to check oil, coolant, etc and when i went to fire it back up crank but no start. I replaced the spark plugs, coil, distributor cap & rotor, tfi module, fuel pump relay, tried another known working distributor, starter solenoid, and the pcm relay. The pcm relay was corroded really badly and when i slapped the new one in it started up. Now the problem I’m having is the engine is idling at 1k and will not rev past 2000 no matter how slow or fast i press the gas pedal. Timing does not seem to be the issue as I’m at TDC on the compression stroke and retarding/ advancing the timing does not change how the car idles it still wont rev past 2000. I also tried to pull codes using an OBD1 Scanner and the wire jumper method neither worked. Any ideas? Will upload a video to youtube and post the link here in a bit.