1987 mustang…is there a spot for the check engine light?

Mustang5L5
Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 39,391
-
- 15,265
-
- 224
Quick question for 1987 owners. Does your tach have the spot for the CHeck engine light? Do you actually have the wording?
I know it’s present on my own 88, but wondering if it’s there on the 87s.
I’m making a video on enabling the CEL on 87-88 cars and want to verify some info first
Edit: I’m referring to v8 cars with the 7k tach
I know it’s present on my own 88, but wondering if it’s there on the 87s.
I’m making a video on enabling the CEL on 87-88 cars and want to verify some info first
Edit: I’m referring to v8 cars with the 7k tach
Last edited: