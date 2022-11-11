1987 mustang…is there a spot for the check engine light?

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,391
15,265
224
Massachusetts
Quick question for 1987 owners. Does your tach have the spot for the CHeck engine light? Do you actually have the wording?


I know it’s present on my own 88, but wondering if it’s there on the 87s.

I’m making a video on enabling the CEL on 87-88 cars and want to verify some info first


Edit: I’m referring to v8 cars with the 7k tach
 
Last edited:
