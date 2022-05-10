1987 Mustang 2.3 help

So I was parting this car out. It was running and driving. Someone was interested in thw quarter panel. I cut it off without getting a deposit. They them ghosted me. My mistake for not getting a deposit. With the price of gas I was going to use this drive terrain. Right now the car isn’t near my shop. I want to get it running and moving again so I can drive it to the shop for dismantling. It seems when I cut the quarter I cut these two lines. I am having a hard time figuring out what they go to. The seem to have went through the frame or toque box originally. If someone could tell me what these do I would appreciate it. Pics would be great as wellThe car is a 87 convertible 2.3These lines are near the rear passenger torque box