1987 Mustang 2.3 help

76_Cobraii_mustang

Active Member
Jul 23, 2018
So I was parting this car out. It was running and driving. Someone was interested in thw quarter panel. I cut it off without getting a deposit. They them ghosted me. My mistake for not getting a deposit. With the price of gas I was going to use this drive terrain. Right now the car isn’t near my shop. I want to get it running and moving again so I can drive it to the shop for dismantling. It seems when I cut the quarter I cut these two lines. I am having a hard time figuring out what they go to. The seem to have went through the frame or toque box originally. If someone could tell me what these do I would appreciate it. Pics would be great as well
The car is a 87 convertible 2.3
These lines are near the rear passenger torque box
3752058A-4223-424F-A1A8-8D73661B84FA.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • 0AED7F76-73CA-4B5C-A7E9-7F658FB33456.jpeg
    0AED7F76-73CA-4B5C-A7E9-7F658FB33456.jpeg
    486.7 KB · Views: 1

