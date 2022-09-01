1987 mustang gt 5.0 flooding itself when it’s in gear

Thanks in advance for your help. I have a 1987 mustang GT 5.0 HO. I’ve only had it for a year. The car went to the mechanic to get a theft deterrent switch installed, a switch that shuts off the fuel pump. It also went in because the signals were not working, he didn’t fix the signals but said repaired some wiring in the steering column. Went to pick up the car, it idled ok but when you let the clutch out it would immediately die. And to be clear, you only have to let the clutch out about 1 inch, just enough to engage the clutch safety switch. You can keep the car going by giving it a lot of gas. We drove it home because the mechanic couldn’t figure it out. While driving behind it you could smell the raw fuel coming out the exhaust, that’s how much fuel is coming out. So as soon as you let the clutch out, the clutch safety switch is sending a signal that it is under load and the engine is dumping fuel and changing the timing like it’s at full speed. Checked it over when I got home, found one O2 sensor not plugged in and the other wiring harness was melted on the exhaust so replaced them. The EGR valve had been plugged on purpose so fixed that. Repaired any vacuum leaks in the system so the vacuum is where it should be. I replaced the map sensor because that is what controls the fuel and timing but nothing happened. The question I have, with the map sensor unplugged, there is a ground wire, a 5v constant wire and a signal wire. I’m getting 5v from the constant wire and the signal wire, does that sound right? With the map sensor being plugged in and the car running, the signal wire is sending a 2.5v signal almost all the time, even when the engine is revved up.

These are the codes I dumped. Key on engine off, 81 and 85.

Key on engine running, 4 came up first, then 1, then 94 and 44

Sorry for the winded post, wanted to try and give you the best information