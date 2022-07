I have been chasing a code 81 and it looks like the TAD solenoid is not working. I am running cats, so I understand that this needs to be resolved. I used an 88 style TAD solenoid and a little jiggery pokery to see if the code would clear, and it does. Has anyone found a source for the 87 TAD solenoids? They are quite different than the available 88-93 solenoids.