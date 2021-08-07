1987 wipers and power windows hotwired?

Hey guys, new member here.

I have an 87 GT 5.0 T-Top and am undoing a wiring nightmare from the previous owner. I have tracked down and have the the rest of the electrical system working except for the wipers and power windows. They both work without the key in the ignition. Would the previous owner have hot wired these or am I missing something like a faulty relay or something else? The most irritating issue with the wipers is that the intermittent will not turn off as long as the fuse is in the fusebox. For now I have pulled that fuse until I can figure out where to look under the dash for anything else outside of the round wiper relay that I already replaced as well as the fuse itself. Are the wipers and windows connected somewhere else? Why or how would they both work without the ignition switch?

Side note: I have read that there is another power window relay near the starter solenoid near the firewall but haven't checked that as yet but read that the outside relay box was only for convertibles. Would my T-Top qualify as a convertible? I wouldn't think so but it doesn't hurt to ask I suppose.

Any help would be much appreciated,
Tks
 

