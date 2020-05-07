Fox 1988 4cyl 5 speed (Compression issues) [Help!]

Just got a convertible '88 2.3 5spd and it's got a laundry list of issues. Right now I'm just trying to get it to run and drive safely without having to call AAA (again.)
It recently popped and ejected a plug on the highway. It was overheating, the temp sender was gunked up and it never went above like 1/4 on the temp gauage, therefore the fan never kicked on and it overheated on the highway and I think I blew head gasket. (I think it was already messed up and I sent it the rest of the way)

That being said, it's now home and I'm trying to diagnose it. Here are my compression numbers, with 4 revolutions.

After Head Gasket Sealer (dry)
1 - 185psi
2 - 175psi
3 - 100psi
4 - 185psi

with oil in plug holes
1 - 205psi
2 - 180psi
3 - 125psi
4 - 205psi

I'm thinking the gasket is blown on plug 3, which is the one that ejected (blew sparkplug in half, bottom was still screwed into the head, top half was dangling from distributor wire) , let it cool and replaced plug and it went the rest of the way.
Ran blue devil through it, followed all instructions, didn't change a whole lot except psi on cylinder 3 went from 111 to 100 dry.

Now I'm thinking the rings are messed up and head gasket. Not sure if this provides evidence of anything else? Plan is to replace head gasket and just leave the rings and I think it'll go for quite some time. Maybe have head machined. Anything I should be concerned about? I mean it runs and drives for the time being. Flushed radiator and the temp sender started working again and fan kicked on @ 50%
Way more than 10% diff lol
 

