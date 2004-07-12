1988 5.0 LX Black with T-Tops

98cobraghostman

New Member
Jul 12, 2004
I used to own a 1988 5.0 LX, Black with t-tops. Does anyone know how many LX t-tops were made between 87-88 or where to find the production numbers on these cars??

I bought for $800.00 from a guy who had no idea what he had. The car had 151,000 miles on it and it wouldn't run for him, so he thought it was done. After taking it home and toying with it i discovered all it needed was an ignition! After that the car ran fabulous! It was in such great shape I was able to get $3000.00 for it. The $2200 profit was hard to turn down. Anyway, I am now wishing I would have kept this rare steed, any help finding the production numbers of these early t-tops would be greatly appreciated!

thanks
 

Legendary

Legendary

Founding Member
Oct 10, 2002
You're not confusing t-tops with sunroofs? I had an 88 sun roof but I've never seen anything t-top after 86. Unless the previous owner took an 86 and changed the nose and the inside interior.
 
1986LX2002

1986LX2002

Founding Member
Aug 15, 2002
86 is not the last year for T-tops. I have a 86GT with ttops. like above 88 was the last year for tops. my friends chris has a 87 and 88 GT with tops.
 
Legendary

Legendary

Founding Member
Oct 10, 2002
What!!! I want one! I was told 86 was the last year but I didn't want to go through changing the dash and front end! Hmmm, I might have a new project in a year or so! :nice:
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
'88's are rare. Ford basicaly made them til they ran out of parts or filled left-over order's from '87. I've heard that only 500 or so were made but hard to say considering '88 was either the top or 2nd highest selling year for 79-04 Mustang with over 200,000 made that year.

I have seen an '88 LX notch with t-tops in person. Now THAT's a rare car. I think not too long ago someone posted a black '88 LX notch for sale with t-tops. Cool looking car.
 
98cobraghostman

New Member
Jul 12, 2004
Guys, I've had 10 mustangs and have been on the bandwagon since 85 with the introduction of the roller motor. I kinda know what I had, it wasn't an '86 with nose job, etc. I will try to post pics. I know this car must be really rare. It was like four years ago, i was young and dumb, needed the money and couldn't turn down the 2200 profit. Now i regret selling
 
G

GoldenEye

New Member
Jun 29, 2004
There were some 88s with t-tops. Mustang5L5 is right, they wanted to get rid of parts so they made them till they had none left. I have seen a couple of 88s with T-tops. I almost bought one out of the San Diego area a few weeks back. If anybody has a 2-3 week old Mustang Trader you'll see it in there. Might have been a regular Auto Trader but it was the San Diego area a few weeks back.
 
FLA5.0

FLA5.0

New Member
Jun 24, 2004
I'm no authority...I just have a lot of books...and in the 'Mustang Red Book', it states that "Although the T-roof was discontinued after the 1987 model year, a few early 88's were built with it."

It doesn't say how many were built with this option, however, it does say that it was a $1600.00 opt on a GT vs. a $1800.00 opt on an LX.

For what it'sworth... :)
 
