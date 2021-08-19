Selling my 1988 Ford Mustang GT $8800



History of the car:



It is a Florida vehicle that I bought when I was 16 back in 1998, it has never seen any winter use since I bought and brought to Minnesota. Upgraded the engine throughout high school, added nitrous, different set of frame connectors and drag raced in Cedar Falls, Iowa a few times. I only used the Nitrous a handful of times at the lower 50 or 100 hp levels and have not used it in over 10 years. Went to college for mechanical engineering and joined the Formula SAE Racecar team which designs and builds a mini Formula One style car which got me into road racing so I bought and installed a $3000+ Maximum Motorsports rear suspension kit with all the best bits in hopes of road racing someday. I went on to gut the interior in preparation for a roll cage and that is where the progress halted. I have run it a few times at Track Night at Dakota County Technical College and it is a great handling car. I now have 3 kids and we just got a camper so we are just too busy for me to enjoy the car as much as I want so it is time for the Mustang to go to a new home!



Car starts and runs good. There are a couple holes in the floor pan which I have patched with sheet metal as you can see in the photos. There is no rust where all the frame connectors and suspension mounts are, I sandblasted, primed and painted the entire back half of undercarriage in high school and I never drove in winters. The exterior paint is in okay shape, some paint cracks, gray ground effects has paint flaking in some spots and there is a spot with rust up by sunroof.



Rear Suspension:

All Maximum Motorsports

MM HD Torque Arm

MM XD Rear Lower Control Arms

MM Panhard Bar

MM Adjustable Rear Swaybar, 7/8" x .120" wall

MM Coil-Over Kit

Koni Double Adjustable Shocks



Frame:

MM Strut Tower Brace

MM Subframe Connectors, XL Full Length



Engine:

Stock Shortblock w/ 174k (Thanks for the forged pistons Ford)

GT-40P Heads

FMS F303 Cam

Omega Adjustable Roller Rockers

Trickflow Trackheat Intake

FMS 24 lb. Injectors

Mac 70 mm Throttle Body & Spacer

C&L 76 mm Mass Air

March Ram Air

March Pulleys

Custom Mass Air Conversion

Kirban FPR

AC Delete

Flex Fan

Edelbrock Timing Chain



Exhaust:

Mac GT-40P Headers

Pacesetter H-pipe

Flowmaster American Thunder Catback System



Nitrous:

Nitrous Express 50-150 HP Adjustable Nitrous Kit

Bottle Warmer

Purge Kit



Data Acquisition:

PLX M-300 Wideband O2 Sensor Kit with Dash Readout



Tires

General G-MAX AS with less than 500 miles on them