For sale is my 88 Lx convertible the car is in excellent running condition only has 33,000 original miles Interior and exterior are very nice.Drop top works works and in great condition. Clean title and Carfax in hand asking $17,000 call or text 541-916-two768 if interested. Located in Modesto, California
