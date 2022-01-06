For Sale 1988 Ford Mustang LX V8 Convertible

R

rich209

New Member
Jan 6, 2022
1
0
0
29
Modesto
For sale is my 88 Lx convertible the car is in excellent running condition only has 33,000 original miles Interior and exterior are very nice.Drop top works works and in great condition. Clean title and Carfax in hand asking $17,000 call or text 541-916-two768 if interested. Located in Modesto, California
 

