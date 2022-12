79-93 Mustang thermactor head tube pipe w/ valve | eBay We do not, have not and will not ever part out a good car.

Thermactor crossover tube.The hose runs from the air pump located below the alternator to that pipe, which pumps air into the heads with the goal of helping the pre-cats acheive max efficiency during vehicle warmup. When the car is warm, the air is routed own to the H-pipe to feed those cats.If you have no converters on the car, you can pull this all off and block the ports on the heads.This is the part