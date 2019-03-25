Flatfoot
Active Member
-
- Aug 18, 2017
-
- 54
-
- 61
-
- 38
-
- 46
I graduated high school in 92 and the Foxbody Mustangs were the hot rods of those days in my hometown. I have always loved the T Tops and told myself I would have one some day. Ive had a couple Foxbodys and a New Edge since high school but it was never the right time. At the end of 2017 I found a 1988 T Top car in Georgia. I drove up there and looked at the car. It was a HCI car and the body seemed to be solid and the strut towers were solid. We struck a deal and I towed the car home.
The only thing the car didn't have was A/C. I live in the panhandle of Florida and that was the first thing. I ordered new parts and put the A/C back in the car. The obligatory motor pic of course.
After I put A/C back in the car.
After that I started fixing the codes. @Mustang5L5 was a huge help with the Code 67. I started taking the car apart at that point and wanted to get it painted and redo the interior and some other stuff. Got the car taken somewhat taken apart and summer got here and it sat in the garage for the summer. Too dang hot to mess with it in the garage. Always seemed like it was 20 degrees hotter in the garage than outside. Anyway I finished taking most of it apart and took it to the painter last week.
The only thing the car didn't have was A/C. I live in the panhandle of Florida and that was the first thing. I ordered new parts and put the A/C back in the car. The obligatory motor pic of course.
After I put A/C back in the car.
After that I started fixing the codes. @Mustang5L5 was a huge help with the Code 67. I started taking the car apart at that point and wanted to get it painted and redo the interior and some other stuff. Got the car taken somewhat taken apart and summer got here and it sat in the garage for the summer. Too dang hot to mess with it in the garage. Always seemed like it was 20 degrees hotter in the garage than outside. Anyway I finished taking most of it apart and took it to the painter last week.