Progress Thread 1988 GT T-Top

Flatfoot

Flatfoot

Active Member
Aug 18, 2017
54
61
38
46
Milton, Fl
I graduated high school in 92 and the Foxbody Mustangs were the hot rods of those days in my hometown. I have always loved the T Tops and told myself I would have one some day. Ive had a couple Foxbodys and a New Edge since high school but it was never the right time. At the end of 2017 I found a 1988 T Top car in Georgia. I drove up there and looked at the car. It was a HCI car and the body seemed to be solid and the strut towers were solid. We struck a deal and I towed the car home.
IMG_6001.JPG

The only thing the car didn't have was A/C. I live in the panhandle of Florida and that was the first thing. I ordered new parts and put the A/C back in the car. The obligatory motor pic of course.
IMG_6029.JPG

After I put A/C back in the car.
IMG_6102.JPG

After that I started fixing the codes. @Mustang5L5 was a huge help with the Code 67. I started taking the car apart at that point and wanted to get it painted and redo the interior and some other stuff. Got the car taken somewhat taken apart and summer got here and it sat in the garage for the summer. Too dang hot to mess with it in the garage. Always seemed like it was 20 degrees hotter in the garage than outside. Anyway I finished taking most of it apart and took it to the painter last week.
IMG_7646.JPG
IMG_7650.JPG
 
  • Like
Reactions: Olivethefet, Boostedpimp, 2Blue2 and 2 others

  • Sponsors(?)


Flatfoot

Flatfoot

Active Member
Aug 18, 2017
54
61
38
46
Milton, Fl
Hood and spoiler test fitted.
IMG_0026.JPEG
IMG_0027.jpg

And the body work has started
IMG_0029.jpg
IMG_0030.JPEG

That's all the updates for now. Really looking forward to pressing on and getting this project going. New tires and wheels will be ordered shortly and I have a Pimp Stinger MS3 ECU ready to go in when I get the car back also.
IMG_0030.JPEG
574967448.jpg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Olivethefet, 90sickfox, 2Blue2 and 2 others
billison

billison

I like tinted tail
10 Year Member
Feb 27, 2006
2,578
1,084
184
stl
Flatfoot said:
I've been following along on your build for a while now. Glad you bit the bullet and decided to keep yours. I've posted in a couple of your threads on the T Top FB page.
Click to expand...
That’s awesome. I appreciate that. Can’t wait to have mine on the road again
 
2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mar 5, 2019
1,542
862
123
52
Oahu
Nice looking project,
looks like some other fun projects in that shop also.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Flatfoot
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
8 WTB/Trade wtb 1988 Mustang w/ T Tops Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
F Billet T-Top Handles Late 80's - Early 88 T-Top Mustangs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
R WTB/Trade Need t-top drivers and passenger side door windows for 1988 ford mustang 5.0 fox body Interior Exterior Parts 1
Flatfoot 1988 Gt T-top Window Adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
G Help Deciding Between A 1987 T-top And A 1988 Covertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
Similar threads
WTB/Trade wtb 1988 Mustang w/ T Tops
Billet T-Top Handles Late 80's - Early 88 T-Top Mustangs
WTB/Trade Need t-top drivers and passenger side door windows for 1988 ford mustang 5.0 fox body
1988 Gt T-top Window Adjustment
Help Deciding Between A 1987 T-top And A 1988 Covertible
Top Bottom