waxman
New Member
-
- Aug 6, 2004
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
just bought an 88 lx,they put a new timing belt on,but no timing light.were is the best to set the timing. couldnt find info in chilton book. thanks
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Engine Camshaft questions and supercharger
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|ANY HELP IS APPRECIATED 1988 mustang gt
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|23
|C
|For Sale 1988 Turbocharged 5.0, $6,400, Wichita Falls, TX area
|Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
|2
|Z
|For Sale K.b. Supercharged 1988 mustang hatch
|Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
|2
|My 1988 GT's History With Me (56k might take some time!)
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|22