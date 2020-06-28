1988 LX 5.0 restoration questions

Hi all,

I'm new to this forum and have a few questions about my forth coming project.
I've owned this car since '91 and has been unofficially stored for many years sometimes in less than favourable conditions.
Aside from tons of scale and really rusty bolts, things are going pretty good.
The car is in decent enough overall condition for a 30+ year old Ontario Fox body.
I've got to remove the engine to get to the frame rails under the K-member.
I've got most of the engine prepped for removal but I'm having a hell of a time with one of the fuel lines.
I've pretty much got to replace the fuel lines (and brake lines) so would I have an issue just cutting the line?
I've still got loads of fuel in the tank too.
(Engine and fuel was all changed and stabilized before it sat.)

My goal is to remove the K-member and fix the rails and install a tubular K-member with coil overs on the front and hopefully eventually IRS.

I have nothing but time so I'm in no hurry but any tips from anyone who's removed 5.0's from Foxes including all the bolts and sequences of removal.

I've searched the forum for a similar answer to my questions but no luck.
Cheers,
R
 

Thanks for the chime in General!

There is a pair of connectors behind the 'air pump' that go to a vertical run to the fuel rails where I see two more connectors.
For now I just want the motor out but I do not want to sacrifice stuff I don't need to or that would cause way more work.
The lines back to the tank is pretty scabby so I'll replace that.
I did get one of them released after much fuss, but the other one just won't give it up.
The smaller, inside one just won't release.
Where can I cut? (no sparks cutting obvs)

I'm also assessing the harness for the injectors.... looks like the intake plenum is coming off.... can you confirm?
what's best, all 8 injectors or the two massive connectors behind the plenum (that won't budge)?

Thanks in advance.
 
