1988 LX 5.0 restoration questions

Hi all,



I'm new to this forum and have a few questions about my forth coming project.

I've owned this car since '91 and has been unofficially stored for many years sometimes in less than favourable conditions.

Aside from tons of scale and really rusty bolts, things are going pretty good.

The car is in decent enough overall condition for a 30+ year old Ontario Fox body.

I've got to remove the engine to get to the frame rails under the K-member.

I've got most of the engine prepped for removal but I'm having a hell of a time with one of the fuel lines.

I've pretty much got to replace the fuel lines (and brake lines) so would I have an issue just cutting the line?

I've still got loads of fuel in the tank too.

(Engine and fuel was all changed and stabilized before it sat.)



My goal is to remove the K-member and fix the rails and install a tubular K-member with coil overs on the front and hopefully eventually IRS.



I have nothing but time so I'm in no hurry but any tips from anyone who's removed 5.0's from Foxes including all the bolts and sequences of removal.



I've searched the forum for a similar answer to my questions but no luck.

Cheers,

R