Hi guys, bought a 1988 LX 5.0 notch as my first car, let alone my first fox, and was wondering if you guys had any helpful hints for ownership. So far I’ve figured out the past owner did a number on the doors and trunk while putting a now gone stereo system in. Has a stock Dolby deck now but no door speakers or even wiring for speakers anymore. It’s got 57,000km on the clock and the weird canadian 180kph speedo. Any advice would be great!