Electrical 1988 Mustang 5.0 GT Charging Problems

Hi guys! I'm sure we've all seen these threads about the alternator not charging properly. I've been through countless threads doing research as to why my Mustang isn't charging, and I finally got the time to do some tests. I'm aware of the step-by-step that has been floating around, but my problem isn't mentioned specifically in that so I figured I'd come and see what you guys thought.

I think it might have something to do with my voltage regulator? I bought a new 3G alternator (only 95amp so no modification needed). My 12v yellow wire is receiving full power. My green/red switched wire is receiving full power with key on (probing with the plug disconnected). However I got stuck on the second part of that step. In the diagnosis it states the voltage of that same green/red wire should be 2.4-2.6v when plugged in and probing from the back. It states if no voltage or too high of voltage the regulator has gone bad. My voltage probing from the back shows 1.36v which is much lower than the 2.4v suggested, but it's also not 0 like some others with that problem.

Again the alternator is new not reman, and so should that voltage regulator. Could the regulator still be bad if it's showing voltage, just not enough? The battery is new as well. I'm trying to sell the car but the battery not charging is being a huge turn-off for buyers.
 

