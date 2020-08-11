1988 mustang convertible

Hey guys, I’m Brandon. New to this site and have a question. I have this 88 5.0 EFI I’m working on and I went through some of the checklist. But I’m at the injector pigtail and there’s no ground on the one terminal on all of them is the orange wire off injector harness ground them all ? Car will crank and if you squirt some fuel in intake it tries to run but dies. Got fuel pressure, spark, air. Also got 12v on hot side of injector. Not sure what to do?