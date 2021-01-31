For Sale 1988 mustang gt project

Jan 31, 2021
Houston Texas
1988 foxbody gt project for sale. stroked 331 with eagle crank and rods, srp pistons, arp head and main studs, canton oil pan, blue printed melting oil pump, crane E cam, motor sport bolt on roller rockers, arp oil pump shaft, ported and polished 85 carburetEd heads, new valves,springs, locks and retainers, edlebrock performer rpm intake, 70mm acufab tb, 75mm c&l mass air meter, 24lbs accel injectors, areomotive fp regulator, mass air converted, stainless Motorsport headers ceramic, bassani xpipe w/ cats, Mac cat back, MSD BILLET distributor and 6al box, Ron Davis radiator, McLeod clutch, new Oem front bumper cover, 93 COBRA REAR BUMPER AND SIDE SKIRTS OEM. Flamin river rack and pinio, all energy suspension poly bushings, eibach lowering springs, sn95 5 lug disk conversion. Needs paint, and interior freshened, I have all lights in good shape not faded, bumper rivet kit from lmr and new door handles. Clean blue Texas title, $6600 cash
 

