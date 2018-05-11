For Sale 1988 Mustang GT with DSS 351W $5000

chomper351

Dec 27, 2003
1988 Mustang GT with 84k miles on body
Body is solid but could use paint job
- DSS built 351W, AFR 185s, H beam rods, very low miles on engine
- Victor Jr intake & Holley 750DP
- MSD distributor and 6AL
- BBK long tube headers, H-pipe, & Flowmasters
- Aluminum driveshaft
- Subframe connectors
- SVE 130 amp alt
- Original TKO with Pro 5.0 shifter
-Wild rides battle box upper and lower (not installed yet)
- Motorsport 3.73s (not installed yet)
No time to finish the car the way I would like to.
$5000 firm, serious inquiries only
Chicago, IL
 

