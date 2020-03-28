1988 Mustang possible transmission shuddle?

Hey guys, new to the forums. Not too long ago, my car began to buckle under deceleration. 1988 mustang gt AOD. Seems like if I let it coast under 30 to 35, it starts to buckle. At first, i thought it might have been a bad motor mount that was broken and making the engine rock around upon downshifting on itself. After inspecting and looking for obvious signs of a broken engine mount, i determined it wasn't that.



I did some research and most mustang owners who had a similar problem were people with t5 transmissions, sn95s auto transmissions, or bucking on *acceleration*.



The people who had sn95s with automatics apparently had a couple tsb's I believe involving a transmission torque converter shuddle from the factory. Their solution seems to be to flush out the trans fluid for mercon 5 fluid.



Were foxbodies with aod transmissions plagued with the same torque converter shudder? Not sure if buckling and shuddering can be described the same, but upon deceleration, i can feel the buckling on the floor board, like as if the trans was hitting against the trans tunnel. Thank you for any suggestions