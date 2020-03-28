1988 Mustang possible transmission shuddle?

I

Its_alex

New Member
Mar 28, 2020
2
0
1
26
Long Beach
Hey guys, new to the forums. Not too long ago, my car began to buckle under deceleration. 1988 mustang gt AOD. Seems like if I let it coast under 30 to 35, it starts to buckle. At first, i thought it might have been a bad motor mount that was broken and making the engine rock around upon downshifting on itself. After inspecting and looking for obvious signs of a broken engine mount, i determined it wasn't that.

I did some research and most mustang owners who had a similar problem were people with t5 transmissions, sn95s auto transmissions, or bucking on *acceleration*.

The people who had sn95s with automatics apparently had a couple tsb's I believe involving a transmission torque converter shuddle from the factory. Their solution seems to be to flush out the trans fluid for mercon 5 fluid.

Were foxbodies with aod transmissions plagued with the same torque converter shudder? Not sure if buckling and shuddering can be described the same, but upon deceleration, i can feel the buckling on the floor board, like as if the trans was hitting against the trans tunnel. Thank you for any suggestions
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P Electrical 1988 mustang instrument cluster. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
DudeStang Progress Thread Finally got my first Fox Body - 1988 GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 175
Foxbody1988 Engine Head gasket or what? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
8 1988 mustang gt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Red50Fox WTB/Trade 1988 Mustang GT Convertible center console - black Interior Exterior Parts 2
Similar threads
Electrical 1988 mustang instrument cluster.
Progress Thread Finally got my first Fox Body - 1988 GT
Engine Head gasket or what?
1988 mustang gt
WTB/Trade 1988 Mustang GT Convertible center console - black
Top Bottom