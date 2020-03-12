Electrical 1988 Notch firewall ground location

P

palacios289

New Member
Sep 6, 2004
18
0
1
Good morning. Does anyone have a pic handy of the factory block to firewall ground location? specifically where it mounts on the firewall.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F For Sale 1988 Notch Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
K Expired 1988 Notch 5.0 5spd Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
U Expired 1988 Fox Notch With A Termi Swap And Tt Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
RMRJR Expired 1988 Lx Notch Back Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 24
jdwyer25 SOLD Original 5.0 1988 Mustang Coupe(notch) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
Similar threads
For Sale 1988 Notch
Expired 1988 Notch 5.0 5spd
Expired 1988 Fox Notch With A Termi Swap And Tt
Expired 1988 Lx Notch Back
SOLD Original 5.0 1988 Mustang Coupe(notch)
Top Bottom