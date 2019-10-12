For Sale 1988 Notch

F

fox racer v2

Member
Jun 2, 2019
42
9
18
31
Brooklyn
My buddy is putting his 1988 notch up for sale. Pretty firm at $11k, located in Staten Island NY:

- 331 stroker
- AFR 185
- RPM II intake
- Custom cam
- T5Z/Pro 5.0 shifter
- 3.73s
- 6 point cage
- Cobra brakes (M-2300-K kit)
- FR 500 wheels (10.5" rear, MT tires)
- BBK LT/X pipe with Magnaflow cat back
- Newer paint with Cervinis 2.5" hood

Much more not listed here, pictures posted but serious inquiries encouraged to check it out in person.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: carguynj

  • Sponsors(?)


F

fox racer v2

Member
Jun 2, 2019
42
9
18
31
Brooklyn
Price dropped to $9500 - my buddy just bought another car for this much, he just wants to get out close to even as possible.

If you're in the area and looking, it's worth it to check out.
 
W

Weldermike29

New Member
Feb 25, 2020
1
0
0
38
Pompton Plains nj
fox racer v2 said:
My buddy is putting his 1988 notch up for sale. Pretty firm at $11k, located in Staten Island NY:

- 331 stroker
- AFR 185
- RPM II intake
- Custom cam
- T5Z/Pro 5.0 shifter
- 3.73s
- 6 point cage
- Cobra brakes (M-2300-K kit)
- FR 500 wheels (10.5" rear, MT tires)
- BBK LT/X pipe with Magnaflow cat back
- Newer paint with Cervinis 2.5" hood

Much more not listed here, pictures posted but serious inquiries encouraged to check it out in person.
Click to expand...
Is it still available?
Mike
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K Expired 1988 Notch 5.0 5spd Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
U Expired 1988 Fox Notch With A Termi Swap And Tt Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
RMRJR Expired 1988 Lx Notch Back Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 24
jdwyer25 SOLD Original 5.0 1988 Mustang Coupe(notch) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
D Expired Wanted 1988 LX50 notch Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
Similar threads
Expired 1988 Notch 5.0 5spd
Expired 1988 Fox Notch With A Termi Swap And Tt
Expired 1988 Lx Notch Back
SOLD Original 5.0 1988 Mustang Coupe(notch)
Expired Wanted 1988 LX50 notch
Top Bottom