My buddy is putting his 1988 notch up for sale. Pretty firm at $11k, located in Staten Island NY:
- 331 stroker
- AFR 185
- RPM II intake
- Custom cam
- T5Z/Pro 5.0 shifter
- 3.73s
- 6 point cage
- Cobra brakes (M-2300-K kit)
- FR 500 wheels (10.5" rear, MT tires)
- BBK LT/X pipe with Magnaflow cat back
- Newer paint with Cervinis 2.5" hood
Much more not listed here, pictures posted but serious inquiries encouraged to check it out in person.
