General karthief said: 5-8 lb-ft / 62-97 lb-in

The book didn't specify where to start or direction Click to expand...

Turn the bolts in a Clockwise direction.Since it does not say, make up a star pattern. It’s less likely to warp something than going around the edge in an in line sequence. The torque is low enough and the gaskets soft enough that unless one bolt is way over torqued, it will not likely make a big difference. Still, use best practices.