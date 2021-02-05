1989 302 swap in 49 Ford F1 starts one day not the next

E

E-rok

New Member
Feb 5, 2021
1
0
1
36
North Idaho
Hello all,

I have a 1949 Ford F1 with a lopo 302 from a 1989 crown vic with shorty headers and an Explorer intake manifold.

I am having a heck of a time getting this to run. I could not get it to start to set base idle this past month from what I thought was just being too cold. Then I realized that I did not have a ground from fire wall to engine. So on a "nice" 45 degree day this week, I added a ground from the ecu stud (firewall mounted) to the head. Truck started right up. Played with the timing a little and it was idling decent but not great, but would rev up great.

Fast forward to the next day, NOTHING. Just cranks with a minor stumble like it almost wants to try to fire up. I put in a new coil since who knows how old the original one was, no difference.

Fuel pressure is great, brand new inline 255 pump. I did obviously have to hack up the original harness to strip it down and admittedly there are some heat shrink but connectors in there. And all grounds were spliced into 1 big ground wire. I did forget to drill and tap for ACT sensor but I will be removing the manifold tonight to address that.

I am just stumped at this point, especially when I thought I had it sorted out when it ran good for 2 hours.

Thanks!

20210123_183444.jpg

20210123_183454.jpg
 

